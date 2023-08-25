WEST BEND
Norlon “Norm” Blankenburg
July 20, 1950 - July 10, 2023
Norlon “Norm” Blankenburg passed away on July 10, 2023, with his love, & life partner of 29 years,
Debra (Hensel) Kison by his side. The dreaded & despised “devil” disease, cancer, took him away from all of those who loved and cared about him. Norlon was the son of Fredrick C. Blankenburg,
and Lucile B. (Schwenk) Blankenburg, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Vernon C. Blankenburg, children John S. and Jim M. (Sarah), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Private services with family and friends have been arranged.
Norlon always had a gift for mechanics. Whether it was automotive, or household, if it was leaking, squeaking, not cooling or heating, basically anything, he'd find a way to make it right. At times he worked directly with 2 of the “big three” car manufacturers. He discovered manufacturer, and engineering design problems, which resulted in saving the car companies great expense. He also was head of maintenance at the tool & die company, Tec Star Mfg. for several years. Norlon was the 3rd generation of 4 Blankenburg men who have kept many things running, and in good working order.
His son James is the 4 generation continues to carry on the family legacy.
Norlon enjoyed boating, filling summers with laughter and good times with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, especially fishing with his “pa” on Fox lake, or anywhere else the fish were biting. Norlon also had a love for riding motorcycles. He rode Hondas at first, then transitioned to Harley Davidson bikes. He sometimes rode the bike to a permanent campground site in Wild Rose, WI.
There he enjoyed spending time relaxing, and making new memories. For those who loved him, an empty space remains. Now it's up to us to fill that emptiness as best we can until the day that we will see him again...
Your presence is missed,
Your memory is treasured,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never