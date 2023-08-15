Orville E. Theisen
January 29, 1937 - Aug. 10, 2023
Orville E. Theisen, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Serenity Villa with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 29, 1937, in Germantown, WI to Rose (Marks) and Anthony Theisen.
Orv served in the National Guard and had a love for ice fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, gardening, and watching his grandkids’ activities. Whether it was through his hilarious anecdotes, witty one-liners, or perfectly timed jokes he had the ability to leave lasting smiles on the faces of the ones he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Juanita (Pfeiffer); son Tim (Kim) Theisen; daughter Diane Trimberger (friend Mike); 7 grandchildren: Tyler (Dana) Trimberger, Jake (Leah) Trimberger, Kayla (Chad) Mrstik, Josh (Tocarra) Theisen, Matt (Melissa) Theisen, Marna (Matt) Prunty, and Jill (Brady) Becker; 3 step-grandchildren: Chelsea (Josh) Eilers, Michelle and Mike Lauters; and 25 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sister-in-law Sharon (Jim) Legate and other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Tony Theisen; in-laws Bernice and Francis Pfeiffer; brother Roland Theisen; sister and brother in-law Carol and Richard Banse; infant sister-in-law Noreen Pfeiffer; and 2 great-grandchildren, Morgan Matthew Theisen and Wrenleigh Bernice Theisen.
The family wishes to thank Serenity Villa Assisted Living, specifically his granddaughter Jill Becker, Preceptor Home and Health Hospice, and Aurora Cancer Center who provided great care and support for Orville and his family.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Aurora Cancer Center and St. Gabriel Parish.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.