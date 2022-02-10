Pastor Duane Alan Swenson
Jan. 11, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2022
Pastor Duane Alan Swenson, age 86, found peace and joined his Lord on Sunday morning on February 6, 2022, with his wife by his side holding his hand.
He was born January 11, 1936, to the late Aage and Mabel (nee Kallestad) in Erie, PA. His family moved to Minnesota and then went to Fargo, ND. Duane always joked that Fargo was “God’s Country.” He graduated from North Dakota Agricultural College and then he graduated from Luther Theological Seminary in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
He spent his early years as a minister in Minnesota before getting a call in Wisconsin, where he was the pastor at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa and then Reformation Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
He left the ministry and went into the business world. He had a passion for automobiles like his father. He ended up owning three car dealerships in West Bend. When he left the automobile business, he ventured on to the investment security business, which was a success.
Duane will forever be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife and soulmate, Gail. She was the love of his life and they were married on July 7, 2007. They have been inseparable ever since.
At one time they owned and operated seventeen different companies. They pared down their businesses and now own a successful 30-year-old business, Sliding Systems, Inc. in Haslett, MI, where he and Gail enjoy working with the wonderful talented people in Michigan and the salesmen in other states.
Duane’s real passion was being a pastor. An opportunity came up and Duane accepted a calling to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson in 2015. He loved his congregation and was always willing to serve others.
He worked hard, played hard and loved to travel with Gail. They traveled all over the world, visiting over 45 different countries.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, William and Lawrence (Larry); his in-laws, Erwin and Norma Dallmann. He is survived by his dedicated loving wife, Gail; one brother, Don Handahl; sister-in-law, Ruth (married to Larry); three children: Kristopher (Kris), Erik (Damaris) and Kirsten; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family, friends and LOLA, his devoted black Labrador. Duane loved going on daily walks with his sweet LOLA and all the dogs that came before her.
Duane loved people! You could always find him talking in a crowd with strangers!
He was such a kind and gentle soul. He would always go out of his way for others. His smile would brighten up any room and would make everyone feel loved.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church at N168-W20152 Main Street, Jackson, in remembrance of Duane on Monday, February 14, 2022 at noon - 1:45 p.m. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Paul Mittermaier will follow at 2:00 p.m.
The burial will follow the service at St. Boniface Church at W204-N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown.
The celebration will be held at American Legion at N120-W15932 Freistadt Road, Germantown.
Memorials can be made to The Washington County Humane Society.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.