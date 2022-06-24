WEST BEND
Patricia A. Duernberger
May 24, 1936 - June 21, 2022
Patricia A. Duernberger, nee Palt, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home with her husband at her side at the age of 86 years. She was born on May 24, 1936, in the city of West Bend, the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille “Tudy” (nee Miller) Palt.
On June 22, 1957, she was united in marriage to Claude C. Duernberger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
For a number of years, Patricia worked as a surgical nurse’s aide at the former St. Joseph’s Community Hospital in West Bend, and also at Sears. She then worked at Kennelly Hallmark in Hartford and later Paper Tree.
Patricia was a very good cook and loved to bake, and was ready to share a meal with anyone that visited. She loved butterflies and flowers with her favorite being Lilies of the Valley.
Above all else, Patricia was committed to her loving husband and children.
Those Patricia leaves behind to cherish in their memories include her husband of almost 65 years, Claude; 4 sons David (Kristin), Dennis, Douglas (Jennifer) and Michael (Brenda); 10 grandchildren; Michelle (fiancé, Curt) Koerber, Andrew (special friend, Brittany), Kyle, Eric, Cassandra, Joshua, Dennis Jr., Nicholas, Shayla and Sadee; 4 great-grandchildren; Mason and Marissa Koerber, and Bindee and Colton Duernberger; 1 brother, James (the late Marjorie) Palt; 1 sister-in-law, Diane Zellmer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Wednesday at church from 9 until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort for the family may be left in and online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.