WEST BEND
Patricia A. Metz
June 10, 1935 — April 13, 2023
Patricia A. Metz of West Bend died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice in Oak Creek at the age of 87 years. She was born June 10, 1935, in West Bend to the late Joseph and Elizabeth “Ethel” (nee Kocher) Metz.
As a lifelong resident of the West Bend area, she attended local schools. After graduating from St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School, she went on to graduate from West Bend High School with the Class of 1953.
For more than 40 years, Pat worked for the Washington County Highway Department, retiring in the late 1990s.
After retiring, she kept herself busy. She was a volunteer driver, helping people get to their medical appointments in this part of the state. She also enjoyed traveling. Her travels took her to many parts of the United States, including to Hawaii, and also to foreign lands, including Germany for the Passion Play at Oberammergau.
Throughout her life, she was a devoted and dedicated member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, and served on the condominium board at The Embassy in West Bend.
Survivors include her sister Joanne Guldan of Saukville; 4 nieces Beth (Phil) Sasso of Melrose Park, IL, Pam Guldan of Port Washington, Debbie (Steve) Brahm of Waterford and Meg (Tom) Minette of Wauwatosa; 7 great-nieces-and-nephews: P.J. Sasso, Isaac, Sam and Eli Brahm and Tess, Jayce and Abe Minette; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Gerald Guldan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at 4 p.m. Thursday. Private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Alzheimer’s Association or St. Mary’s Parish.
Pat’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to the caregivers at CAREing Hands for their wonderful in-home care and compassion for the past 2 1/2 years.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.