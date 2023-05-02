WEST BEND
Patricia A. Meyer
Aug. 6, 1930 - April 28, 2023
Patricia A. Meyer (nee Kaempfer), passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born on August 6, 1930, to Henry C. and Clatye Kaempfer. She was the third baby born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
She graduated from West Bend High School in 1948 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1952. After graduation, she worked at Amity Leather Products, where she met her future husband, Robert A. Meyer. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church on May 7, 1955. Bob and Pat resided in West Bend their entire married life.
She worked as a teacher’s aide for the West Bend School District. She was also an active member of St. James Episcopal Church. She volunteered at the Washington County Historical Society and was a past board member of the United Way of Washington County. She belonged to the West Bend Women’s Club and was a past member of the West Bend Country Club and the Cedar Lake Yacht Club.
Pat is survived by her four children: Laurie (Tom) Wagner, Bob (Sandy), of West Bend, Jim (Gayle) of Mequon, and Ann (Ken) Carrano of Gurnee; six grandchildren, Kelly (Chris) Lang, Kara (Corey) Petzold, Ben (Janey) Meyer, Adam Meyer, Chris and Elizabeth Carrano; four great-grandchildren, Evan and Ava Lang, and Grace and Henrick Petzold; three step-grandchildren, Melissa (Nick) Mueller, Andy Sawyer, and Eric (Alissa) Sawyer; four step-great-grandsons, Noah and Ethan Mueller, and J.P. and Leo Sawyer; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on April 14, 2013; her parents; and brother Robert (Mary Lou) Kaempfer.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Friday, May 5, at St. James Episcopal Church, 148 S. Eighth Avenue, West Bend from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will immediately follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to St. James Episcopal Church or the Washington County Historical Society.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences are available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.