WEST BEND
Patricia Ann Krueger
April 22, 1943 - Jan. 10, 2023
Patricia Ann Krueger (nee Balon), 79 of West Bend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
She was born April 22, 1943, in Milwaukee to the late Steven and Ann (nee Filo) Balon. Patricia graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee and married the love of her life, Richard Krueger of Milwaukee, in 1962. They moved to West Bend in 1979 and were married for 58 years, until Richard passed away in 2020.
Patricia worked at F.W. Woolworth Central Accounting Office for 24 years and later worked as a loan processor at the State Bank of Newburg for 14 years, until she retired.
Some of the things she enjoyed was taking trips to Northern Wisconsin to their family vacation home to feed the deer, checking out the local eateries and spending time with family.
Patricia was survived by her son, Steve (Shelley) Krueger of West Bend, and daughter, Kari Krueger (David Robinson) of Kewaskum; her grandchildren Karly Krueger, Katie Krueger, and Brady Butzlaff. Patricia is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly Balon, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her father, Steve Balon; her brother, Robert “Bullet Bob” Balon; and her mother, Ann Balon (nee Filo).
Many thanks to nephew Frank Steinke, neighbors Dawn Lavey and Jerry Holtslander for all their help while she was at home. And thank you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for their care and attention while she was being treated.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend. The family will greet family and friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Entombment will follow the service for both Patricia and Richard at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.