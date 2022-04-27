WEST BEND
Patricia Ann Quick
August 20, 1930 — April 18, 2022
Patricia Ann Quick (nee Callahan), age 91, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 18, 2022, in Hartford, when God called her home. Pat was residing at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend, where she had been living for the past two years.
Pat was born August 20, 1930, to Francis and Florence Callahan in Watertown. Pat is survived by her children, Frank (Mary) Quick of Fond du Lac, Michael (Debbie) Quick of West Bend, Kathleen Schneider of Onalaska, and Steve Quick of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan Bean) Quick, Michael Quick (Allison Fintelmann), Erin Quick (Evan Peterson), Timothy (Latrisse White) Schneider, Robert (Olivia Boerschinger) Schneider, Lucia Schneider (Randy Franklin II), Peter Schneider; her great-grandchildren, Gracie Schneider and Randy Franklin III; and her sister-in-law Vivian Quick. She is also survived by her lifelong friend since kindergarten, Margaret Smith.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Joseph M. Quick; son-in-law Mark Schneider; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church with Father Britto Suresh officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Kilian Educational Endowment Fund, The American Heart Association, the Medical Center Foundation of Hartford, and Saint Lawrence Seminary.
Thanks to the staff of New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend who made her life so pleasant. Thanks to Dr. Patricia Liethen and her Aurora staff for the wonderful care. Patricia was a wonderful mother and friend and will be greatly missed.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit shimonfuneralhome.com.