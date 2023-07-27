BERLIN
Patricia Anne (Kroening) Tabbert
Sept. 7, 1942 - July 24, 2023
Patricia Anne (Kroening) Tabbert, formerly Sberna-Bohn, age 80, of Berlin passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Juliette Manor. She was born to Elmer and Myrtle (Post) Kroening on Labor Day, September 7, 1942. Patricia spent the first year of her life in Newburg, then for 36 years in Milwaukee, later moving to West Bend for 13 years, Redgranite for 15 years, then to Wautoma. She married Sebastian Sberna in 1963. They divorced in 1974. She later married Norman Bohn in 1981. He preceded her in death in 2005. She then married Ronald Tabbert in 2008. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Pat is survived by sisters Muriel Kroening of Berlin and Renee (Robert) Arciszewski of Las Vegas, NV; brother, Wayne (Christine Gage) Kroening of Wisconsin Rapids; stepchildren; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers Daniel and Richard and sister Marilyn (Gary).
Pat will be fondly remembered for her greeting cards and letters.
Per Pat’s wishes, private graveside services will be held at Foster Road Cemetery. Leikness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.wautomafuneralhome.com.