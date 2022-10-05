KEWASKUM
Patricia J. ‘Patty’ Reigle
Jan. 30, 1926 – Oct. 3, 2022
Patricia J. “Patty” Reigle (Hawk), age 96, of Kewaskum, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Cottages at Cedar Run in West Bend.
Patty was born on January 30, 1926 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Raymond and Virginia (McConnell) Hawk. She graduated from Massillon High School in 1943. Patty earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from Ohio University. She was united in marriage to James D. “Jim” Reigle on August 21, 1947 in Massillon, Ohio as part of a double ceremony with Ronald Reigle and Janie Albright.
Patty was dedicated to her family, and she was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was actively involved in charitable work over the years. She served as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph Hospital in West Bend. She generously supported many other philanthropic activities. Those who knew Patty best understood that she was time challenged and kept her own time.
Patty’s family includes her husband of 75 years, Jim; three children, Jeff (Jean) Reigle, Jenny (Peter) Zack, and Doug (the late DiDi) Reigle; eight grandchildren, Matt (Meghann) Reigle, Ryan (Katie) Reigle, Scott (Ashley) Reigle, Meghan (Sean) Cramer, Caitlin (Matt) Wilson, Colleen (Ian) Campbell, Colin (Jackie) Reigle, and Nate (Erica) Reigle; and fourteen greatgrandchildren. She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service for Patty will be held on the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:30(ish) at Peace United Church of Christ (343 First St., Kewaskum, WI 53040). Reverend Eric Kirkegaard will officiate the service. Interment will be held at the Peace Cemetery in Kewaskum after the service.
Patty and Jim have been residents of Cedar Community for twelve years. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cedar Community and Cedar Hospice for their continued care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials in Patty’s name be directed to Peace UCC Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Patty’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.