Patricia (Kirchner) Schoofs
March 18, 1932 — Dec. 23, 2021
A visitation and mass will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Holy Hill. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Chapel of St. Therese, level 2, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. After Mass, there will be a burial of cremains at Saint Augustine Cemetery, Highway 167 & St. Augustine Road (County CC), followed by a meal reception served at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Hill parish center.
Patricia (Kirchner) Schoofs passed away on December 23, 2021 at the age of 89. She was attended at the time of her death by a gathering of family members.
Born on March 18, 1932, in Kewaskum, to Andrew and Loretta (Geib) Kirchner, Patricia was raised with her brother, August, on a small family farm.
Pat married Ralph Schoofs (Kewaskum), who shared her spiritual path and life values, in 1951. Their married life brought them to Hubertus, where she was busy raising their six children, gardening, and volunteering as a Girl Scouts leader and through St. Hubert’s church groups.
In 1971, Patricia and Ralph purchased one hundred acres in Erin Township, where they built a home and established bountiful gardens. They began a forty-five-year conservation project that included planting trees, creating a wildlife pond, and returning biological diversity to the eroded farmland. Their efforts became a family legacy in 2015 when the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust protected the land from development and created the Schoofs Preserve — open to the public.
1978 brought a move to Sand Lake, near Virginia, MN. Pat’s Minnesota years were full of personal growth and community engagement. She began her extensive journey on natural healing and helped start the Natural Harvest Food Co-op. Pat and Ralph also became extensively involved in Marriage Encounter.
They returned to their land in Erin Township in 1993, built a new home there, and became active members of St. Mary of the Hill parish. Pat was active on the Healing Ministry Team, Parish Council, taking Communion to the homebound; and volunteered in many activities.
Pat’s love language was health and good food. She took her work seriously along with raising her children in the Catholic faith. She could be fun too; Saturday evenings might bring fried potatoes for supper, and after weekly baths, she often strapped on her accordion and played for her kids to polka in their pajamas.
Patricia lives on in the memory of many loved ones. She is survived by her brother August Kirchner; her children: Jeanne (Dan Smith), Robert, Andy (Bonnie Schmidt), Atina (Martin Diffley), Daniel (Kristi Bergherr), Catherine (Jim Brown); nineteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother-in-law Allen (Paula) Schoofs; godchildren Carol Nigh, David Schoofs, Bill Gruendeman, John Renner; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Schoofs; two children; four great-grandchildren; her parents; Ralph’s parents, Joseph and Catherine (Becker) Schoofs; son-in-law Gene Novak; brothers-in-law and sisters- in-law: Ted (Helen) Schoofs, E.A. “Dick” (Bea) Schoofs, Joe (Charlotte) Schoofs, Katie (Tony) Vitrano, Anna (Gregor) Nigh, Lona (Joe) Retzer, Francis (Bernice) Schoofs, Lucille (Nathan) Nigh, Dorothy (Frankie) Volm, Estelle (Morrison) Kirchner.
The family gives special thanks to the caregivers at Saint Francis Home, Villa Rosa and Villa Loretto, and Saint Agnes Hospital for the extraordinary care they provided to Patricia.
Please visit Pat’s online obituary to view photos and memories at: https://create.epilogg.com/epilogg/view/2955. Patricia’s family invites you to visit the Schoofs preserve in memory of Patricia to hike, pray, bird watch, or cross-country ski. https://owlt.org/visit-our-preserves/property/ 25-schoofs Fargo Funeral Home, Kaukauna, is serving the family. For more information, call (920) 766-6209, or visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.