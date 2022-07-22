WEST BEND/MUNISING, MI
Patricia ‘Lynn’ Geniesse
Oct. 3, 1947 - July 19, 2022
Patricia “Lynn” Geniesse, age 74, of West Bend died on Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at the Wellington Place at Hartford Assisted Living in Hartford. She was born on October 3, 1947, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to the late Alex and Dokia (Serniak) McInnes and lived in Canada until moving to Santa Monica, California, at the age of eight. While working in her back yard, she met a handsome Marine named Frank “Jim” Geniesse who was visiting her neighbor. They were married on October 10, 1963, and raised their family where Jim was stationed at Quantico, VA, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, and then Madison. After Jim’s retirement in 1978, they settled in West Bend. Lynn was a homemaker and a really good mom. In 2020, she became a U.S. citizen. Lynn loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed her dogs, flowers, and painting.
Lynn is survived by her husband of over fifty-eight years - Jim Geniesse of West Bend; their four children - Shelley Ann Liddicoat of West Bend, James William (Cece) Geniesse of Sacramento, CA, Gregory Allen (Tracy) of Grafton, and Sean Michael (Mary) Geniesse of West Bend; grandchildren - Casey (Jody) Liddicoat, Tyler Liddicoat, Sarah Geniesse, Felicia (Shawn) Asberry, James William Geniesse, Jr., Matthew Geniesse, Andrew Geniesse, Alexandria “Rosie” Geniesse, Jack Geniesse, Justin Geniesse, and Ella Geniesse; great-grandchildren - Andrew, Keagan, Avery, Rachel, Clair, and Sage; brothers and sisters-in-law - Gail McInnes, Mike (Lisa) Geniesse; Mary Janice (Dave) Powers, and Patty Lynne (Steve) House.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father Alex McInnes, her mother and stepfather Dokia and Floyd Cifone, brothers Jimmy and Brian McInnes, parents-in-law - Jack and Geraldine Geniesse.
Visitation will be held at the Bowerman Funeral Home in Munising on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Munising. Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Munising and Lynn will be escorted by her grandchildren. Her obituary and online guest book may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net.