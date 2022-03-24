WEST BEND
Patricia M. Schoenhaar
April 26, 1937 - March 18, 2022
Patricia M. Schoenhaar (nee Raab), age 84, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home. She was born April 26, 1937, in Barton to Frederick and Mary (nee Roerenbach) Raab.
On January 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert R. Schoenhaar at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church. Bob preceded her in death on January 5, 2017.
Pat had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church where she ran the Religious Education program for many years. Pat and Bob were very active in scouting for over 35 years where she earned the St. George Award and the Silver Beaver Award.
She was an avid crocheter and knitter and enjoyed making things for her children, grandchildren and various charitable organizations. Pat was a very selfless person, often helping others when in need and giving up her career to raise her 5 children.
Pat is survived by her 4 children: Mary (Christopher) O’Hanison of West Allis, Kelsey (Lisa Schoenwetter) Schoenhaar of Madison, Jay Schoenhaar of West Bend and Thomas Schoenhaar of Milwaukee, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her 2 sisters Kay Claas of West Bend and Carol Krause of Arpin; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Raab; her husband, Bob; her son David; her daughter-in-law Janice; her sister Joanne (James) Mara; her brother Thomas in infancy; and 2 brothers-in-law Sam Claas and Alvin Krause.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church with the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. The family will greet visitors on Friday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Pat was a passionate Milwaukee Bucks fan so please wear your Bucks apparel to the funeral.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.