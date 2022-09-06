MILWAUKEE
Patricia Marie Budelman
Sept. 17, 1933 - Aug. 2, 2022
Patricia Marie Budelman (nee Cosgrove) of Milwaukee passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022.
Patricia was born in Bayside, New York, to Thomas and Marie Cosgrove on September 17, 1933. She attended Bayside High School where she met her high school sweetheart, John F. Budelman. They were married on April 4, 1953m in Bayside, New York.
Together, they welcomed four beautiful children while living in New York and New Jersey. The family later moved to Itasca, Illinois, and finally settled in West Bend. In their golden years, they relocated to Metro Milwaukee and became involved in their community.
Patricia was a tireless advocate for others. She found her passion serving with Parent Anonymous and an Ozaukee County hospice.
She was proud of her Irish heritage and often traveled to her grandfather’s hometown, Tubbercurry, County Sligo, Ireland.
Patricia was a devoted mother, grandmother and “Mimi.” She is survived by her children: Thomas (Cheryl) Budelman, John (Karen) Budelman, William Budelman, son-in-law, John Gregory; grandchildren: Jesse Budelman, Erin (Larry) Gard, Patrick Gregory, Elizabeth Budelman, Kerry Gregory, and Anna (Jonathan) Koepsell; her great-grandchildren, Kate and Jack; and the best “baby guy in the whole, wide world” Liam the cat. She is remembered fondly by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Virginia Gregory, and sister Eileen Panizzi.
Patricia’s family welcomes you to a celebration of life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church South, N44W6055 Hamilton Rd., Cedarburg.
“Le grá, I gcónaí”
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.