KEWASKUM
Patricia ‘Pat’ A. Brendemihl
March 12, 1934 - June 26, 2022
Patricia “Pat” A. Brendemihl (nee Butler), 88, of Kewaskum passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
She was born on March 12, 1934, to the late Albin and Irona (nee Voelker) Butler in Marinette. She is a graduate of Marinette High School. On January 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Arthur E. Brendemihl, Jr. at St. Joseph’s church in Marinette.
The family remained in the Marinette area for a number of years, then migrated to the southern part of the state where the family settled in the village of Kewaskum. Pat took a position in the Dietary Department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend. In 1992 she retired from the department having worked her way up to Dietary Manager. Pat especially enjoyed spending time with the family and grandchildren and will be missed.
Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory include her six children, Debra (David) Batt, Steven (Valorie) Brendemihl, Diane (Donald) Heesen, Scott (Deborah) Brendemihl, Paula (Joseph) Hoerig, and Bruce (Jean) Brendemihl; nine grandchildren, Teresa (Darrell Wobig) Heesen, Kristin (Andrew) Lacross, Angela (Jacob) Wittke, Matthew Brendemihl, Andrew Brendemihl, Sarah (Eric) Justman, Daniel (Kira) Hoerig, Tyler (Danielle) Hoerig and Nathan Brendemihl; seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey Justman, Elyse Justman, Mason Lacross, Cole Lacross, Brielle Marthaler, Juliana Ganz, and Mia Wobig; a sister, Sandra (Frank) Mathy; a brother, Albin (Sue) Butler Jr.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Brendemihl Jr.; a son, Brian Brendemihl; and three sisters, Dorothy (Walter) Shepard, Doris Butler, and Deloris “Nip” (Gordon) Kramer.
A memorial Mass in remembrance of Pat will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.