WEST BEND
Patricia ‘Pat’ D. Jossart
July 28, 1937 - May 13, 2023
Patricia “Pat” D. Jossart (nee Rose), age 85, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home in West Bend. She was born on July 28, 1937, in the Town of Trenton to Erwin “Hap” and Marie (nee Neuy) Rose. She attended West Bend High, class of 1955. Pat worked at the Snack Shack, Dick’s Pizza and while retired, was a Walmart greeter. Pat is a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed fishing, country music, dancing, bowling, embroidery, watching sports, camping, cribbage and being a member of the United Church of Christ.
Pat is survived by her children, Jeanine (Dennis) Waraksa, Jeffery F. (Cecilia) Waala, Dale (Diane) Waala, Dan (Barbara) Waala, Lisa (Ron) Hays, Tammy DuFour, Kathy Waala; grandchildren, Craig (Alexis) Nagel, Christine Nagel, Mark Nagel, Jeffery A. (Stephanie) Waala, Nicole Waala, Brooke Waala, Adam (fiancŽe, Briana) Waala, Amanda (Billy) Casanave, Jamie Hays (Ryan), Ezra and Emma DuFour, Tyler Krueger; great-grandchildren, Kade, Ethan, Katelyn, Spencer, Gabriella, Dakota, Lillian, Ronnie, Ava, Axl, Theodore, Ivy and Connor; brothers, Arthur, Kenny and Roger Rose; brother-in-law Donald Biertzer; and sister-in-law Maryann Rose. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard (Bernice), Donald, Robert, Erwin (Jack); sisters Virginia Biertzer and Shirley Biertzer; sister-in-law Sheila Rose; son-in-law Rick DuFour; nieces Cynthia Biertzer and Carol Mayer; former spouse Gerald “Jimmy” Waala.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Chaplain Russell Hurst presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Saturday, May 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment will immediately the service at the Old St. Mary’s Cemetery in Barton.
A special thank-you to her cousins Alice Mae Rose and Mary Ann Rose for visits with mom, the Vitas Hospice Team, Aurora at Home Team, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for mom’s respite care and caregiver Tanya.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.