WEST BEND
Patricia ‘Pat’ L. Dembiec
April 27, 1950 - August 31, 2023
Patricia “Pat” L. Dembiec (nee Kaske), 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born on April 27, 1950, to the late Elmer and Doris (nee Draves) Kaske in Milwaukee. Pat graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. On June 10, 1972, she was united in marriage to Michael Dembiec and together they raised their family. Pat worked at Kohl’s for 35 years until retirement. She enjoyed the outdoors and going up north to their cabin in Elcho. Pat also enjoyed golfing and snowmobiling. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Mike Dembiec; two children, Scott (Katie) Dembiec and Traci (Brian) Legate; four grandchildren, Kayla Dembiec, Adam Dembiec, Kasandra (Andrew) Luedtke, and Aaron (Brianna) Legate; three great-grandchildren, Joey, Lucy, and Bentley; two brothers, Michael (Gail) Kaske and Jack (Carolyn) Kaske; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life in remembrance of Pat will be held at a later date.
A celebration of life in remembrance of Pat will be held at a later date.

Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat's arrangements.