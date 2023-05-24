WEST BEND
Patricia ‘Pat’ M. Mertzig
March 17, 1952 - May 14, 2023
Patricia “Pat” M. Mertzig (nee Simon), 71, of West Bend found peace on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
She was born on March 17, 1952, to the late DuWayne and Nancy (nee Sonnenberg) Simon in West Bend. Pat graduated from West Bend East High School. On July 8, 1972, she was united in marriage to Richard Mertzig at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. She worked as an assistant manager at Snyder Drug in West Bend and later worked at the West Bend Clinic until retirement. Pat enjoyed cooking Sunday family dinners and was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. She loved going to the casino and taking gambling bus trips. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially all of the grandchildren, which were her pride and joy. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, Richard; two daughters, Jeni (Jeff) Kissinger and Amy (Jason) Betz; four grandchildren, Devin Kissinger, Emma Betz, Alexander “Alex” Betz, and Hannah Betz; two brothers, Larry Simon and Randy (Brenda) Simon; three sisters-in-law, Janice (Rick) DeRuyter, Nancy (Randy) Fiedler, and Mary Helen (John) Wilson; three brothers-in-law, Steven (Amy) Mertzig, James (Arlene) Mertzig, and Mark (Julie) Mertzig; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ron Simon.
We miss you and love you always.
SERVICE: A graveside service in remembrance of Pat will be held at a later date. Follow up for date and time.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff on the 5th floor of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Dr. Charles Kaufmann, and Dr. Colin Mooney for all their care and comfort.
