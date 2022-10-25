WEST BEND
Patricia “Pat” Thomas
Patricia (“Pat”) Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022, at the age of 89.
Beloved mother of Ann (John) Kocher of West Bend, and David (Cynde) Thomas of Orlando, Florida. Loving grandmother to Amanda (Tim) Swanson of Clyman and the lights of her life, her great-grandsons Hudson and Grayson Swanson; as well as her nephew and nieces and many wonderful, dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald (“Don”); her son, Robert (“Bob”) Thomas; parents Charles & Florence Tourtelotte; a sister Rita M. Jones; and a brother, Charles J. Tourtelotte.
After retirement, Don and Pat spent time traveling and turned their love of antiques into a full-time commitment.
A private family service has been held.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gary Herdrich, and all the nurses and assistants who have taken care of Pat. Also many thanks to the Allay Home & Hospice Center and their wonderful staff that made her last days so peaceful.
