Patricia Renner Puestow
May 10, 1958 - February 22, 2023
”You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You’ll never know dear how much I love you. Please don’t take my sunshine away.”
Patricia Renner Puestow was born on May 10, 1958, at St. Joseph Hospital in West Bend. She was the first-born daughter of Don and Carolyn Renner. Growing up, Patty was the oldest of nine siblings. She married Steven Puestow on August 3, 1979. Patty was blessed with three children, Carolyn, Ben, and Generose. She was welcomed into the Lord’s arms on February 22, 2023.
Patty was a very dear mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend. Throughout her life she had many accomplishments including being in the U.S. Air Force, working in the interior design industry, being a leader in the local 4-H poultry project, and working as the librarian at Trinity’s school library. Other things that Patty enjoyed were flowers, her chickens, and a good cup of coffee with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the many memorable trips shared with her siblings. Patty also loved being a grandma. One of her favorite songs to sing to her grandchildren was “You are my Sunshine.” Her light will be missed in all these areas that she shined so brightly.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Carolyn Renner. She is survived by husband Steve Puestow, children Carolyn Puestow, Ben (Katie) Puestow, and Generose (Steven) Hignite and grandchildren Charlotte, Ellie, Cole, Grant, Charlie, and Emma. Patty is also survived by siblings Margaret David, Judith (Dale) Barber, Anne (Alan) Greene, Generose (Michael) Colligan, Joseph (Natalie) Renner, Donald (Tracy) Renner, John Renner, and Elizabeth Renner.
A service will be held Sunday March 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church ELS (Pleasant Valley Road). Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. The celebration of life meal will be held at The Columbian at 3:00 p.m.