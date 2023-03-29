WEST BEND
Patrick Brian Lindsey
July 13, 1975 - March 24, 2023
Patrick Brian Lindsey, age 47, of West Bend passed away peacefully with his mother by his side on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. Pat was born in West Bend at St. Joseph’s Hospital on July 13, 1975, to John Lindsey and Vicki Thelen.
Pat will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Vicki Thelen, of West Bend, and sisters Beth Payne (Steve) of Beaver Dam and Julie Lindsey (Jason Nitzke) of West Bend. He is further survived by grandparents Jerry and Kay Thelen of West Bend, by aunts and uncles; Bridget Weiss of Chippewa Falls, Corrine Mikesell of West Bend, Mary (Dave) Leininger of Saukville, Scott (Sherry) Thelen of Kewaskum, Dale (Chris) Thelen of West Bend and Brian (Gini) Thelen of West Bend. Pat is also survived by many special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Lindsey (2016), and beloved grandmother, Mary Jo Lindsey (2012).
Pat enjoyed watching and playing sports over the years. He could be found at a local creek or pond fishing, catching frogs and crayfish. He loved adventures and attended many music festivals over the years. He had a deep love for animals, especially dogs.
Pat’s beloved friend said, “a party wasn’t a party without Pat.” He will be dearly missed by his many friends and WBA Family.
A special thank-you to all the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for providing compassionate and supportive care to Pat during his final days. Thank you to our family and friends for all their love and endless support. We are grateful that he no longer has pain and can rest easy. We love you so much, Pat.
A celebration of life will be held at Regner Park Pavilion on Saturday, June 3. More details will follow.