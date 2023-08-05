Patrick John O’Connor
September 21, 1955 - July 29, 2023
Patrick John O’Connor, affectionately called “Stretch” by his many friends, passed at home from this life to his eternal rest on July 29, 2023, after a multiyear battle with cancer. Pat was born September 21, 1955, to the late James L. O’Connor and Beatrice M. (Gilson) O’Connor in Sturgeon Bay. He graduated from West Bend East High School in 1973. An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, Pat’s occupation for over 20 years as an arborist with Asplundh Tree Expert company also allowed him to work amidst God’s natural creation. A proud Irishman, Pat was known to enthusiastically celebrate his namesake’s holiday, and he held fond memories of attending the annual Dundee St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities. A devoted brother, uncle and friend, “Stretch” enjoyed countless hours of cheering on the Packers and the Brewers or any other activity that brought the people he loved together.
Survivors include brother, Mike O’Connor; sisters, Colleen (Mark) Nelson and Mary (Tom) Rosenthal; nephews Todd, Kirk, Jim, Chad and Kyle and spouses; nieces, Tabitha, Ashley and Tori and spouses; along with many great-nieces and -nephews. “Stretch” is further survived by those friends who held a most special place in his heart. Along with his parents, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara (O’Connor) Fleischman, and a brother, Jim O’Connor.
In a private burial, Pat will be laid to rest in the St. Peter’s Church cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to any hospice facility or charitable organization of choice. Thank you to the medical team at SSM Health Cancer Center in Fond du Lac for their skilled care throughout Pat’s illness and to the SSM Health Hospice staff of Fond du Lac who provided such compassionate care during his final weeks.
Our hearts are broken in the loss of our brother, uncle, and friend, but it is in this Irish blessing we take comfort: “May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.