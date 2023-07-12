WEST BEND
Patrick Leon Lee
October 23, 1945 - July 5, 2023
Patrick Leon Lee of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington, Holy Cross, and Shawano, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He was 77. Patrick was one of eight children, born to Ervin and Marion (nee Gilgenbach) Lee in Milwaukee on October 23, 1945. He married Judith Cavett in Port Washington on March 14, 1970.
Patrick graduated from Port Washington High School. He proudly served his country as a sergeant in the United States Army. Patrick was a platoon leader and served 2 years in Germany and 2 years in Vietnam where he received 2 Purple Hearts. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Cardinal Stritch College and ultimately retired from EST Company in Grafton after many years of dedicated service. He and his wife, Judy, lived in Ozaukee County for several years to raise their daughter and later moved to Shawano to enjoy their retirement.
Patrick treasured his time up north. He was an avid bow and rifle hunter and enjoyed traveling to Parrish to spend time with family. Patrick loved music and played several instruments but had a special knack for the stump fiddle.
Patrick is survived by his devoted daughter, Tracy (Ralph) Ripple; son, Phillip Kleinke; loving grandchildren Alesha Clark, Patrick Clark, Michael Rinner, Tanya (Brandon) Burby Harvey and Zak (Ava) Lee Kleinke; great-grandchildren Grayson, Madalyn, Zophia, Xavier, Scarlett, Naomi and Arminius; siblings Janice (Joseph) Ismal, Arlene Lee, Mary Lee, Nancy Mulvany, Frances Lee Dahm, Jerry Lee and Alyn (Jessie Barkley) Lee. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judith (1944-2019); sister-in-law Donna Lee; brother-in-law Francis Dahm.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Deacon Scott Wiese will preside. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Military honors to follow the service.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.