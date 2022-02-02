Patrick ‘Pat’ Bohn
June 9, 1950 - Jan. 22, 2022
Patrick “Pat” Bohn, affectionately known as “Uncle Stubby,” passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2022.
Pat was born on June 9, 1950, to Leroy and Sylvia “Tibbie” (nee Matenaer) Bohn. He attended St. Frances Cabrini School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1969. Pat married the love of his life, Deb Schwinn, on October 1, 1982.
Pat worked at West Bend Company in the Purchasing Department until opening Bits N Pieces in May 1972 with his brother Terry. The original store was located in Barton, in the lower level of Chapman Meat Market, before moving into Westfair Mall in 1976 when his sister Mary joined and helped expand the shop to include flowers, plants and gifts. Bits N Pieces later relocated to its current location at 319 S. Main Street in West Bend and this year is celebrating 50 years in the floral industry.
Pat was destined for overcoming obstacles, even before he was born. During delivery, he presented himself to the world arm first, and thankfully, Dr. Frankow’s quick thinking to break his collar bone led to Pat being delivered safely. In 1967, Pat and his best friend Steve Franke were in an automobile accident with a train, resulting in Pat losing his left arm. This didn’t deter his spirit; God had a much bigger plan for Pat, who committed his spirit to be able to accomplish anything he set his mind to.
Pat’s accomplishments were many. In running a successful business, he would say, “I don’t need to gamble. I’m in retail!” He designed the beautiful house that he and Deb made into a loving home that was always welcoming of family and friends. Pat had a wonderful eye for color and detail, coupled with creativity that enabled him to envision an object differently, such as a piece of wood from Road America that he repurposed into an artistic slice of watermelon. He loved nature, plants, flowers and creating works of art, and was always willing to share or mentor others. Pat was a great teacher!
Some of Pat’s favorite pastimes were running; sailing on Lake Winnebago, Lake Michigan and in Key West with his brother Terry and friends; camping with his parents and brother Stevie, and with his nephew Mark, and sisters-in-law Kath and Rosie at the Dunes in Michigan; spending time in his backyard on the deck having a beer with friends and family; and sharing his passion for cars and his love of racing that started with the Ford Falcon dragster he shared with his brother Terry. Pat was a race fan through and through for more than 40 years, from Slinger, to Plymouth, to Indy 500, and by no means last, Road America, where he formed some of his longest friendships while enjoying Sunday Champagne toasts on Corner 14. He was Road America’s best ambassador! Pat’s 1947 Chevy Panel Truck was also his pride and joy, and he never missed a chance to drive it in the local parades or have it on display in front of the store. He was also a member of the Kettle Moraine Klassic Kar Klub.
So many wonderful people have been on Pat’s care journey since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, including longtime friend Dr. Froelich, Dr. Sullivan (Deb will never forget you telling her to take Pat home, and she is forever grateful for you), Dr. Gajic, Dr. Sammis, and of course, Kim. When Kim first came to meet Pat, instead of saying, “I don’t need help,” Pat said, “Hi, let me show you the backyard” before dismissing Deb, saying “OK, you can go to work at the shop now!” Three and a half years later, Kim’s care for Pat was above and beyond, from cooking, to spa days, taking trips to Road America, and going for hamburgers at West Bend Lakes. Kim made Pat’s day fun and full of joy and laughter, including songs and watching “Mike and Molly” together. She made it possible for Pat to be at home with his cat Blacky, and enjoy warmer days on his deck. Deb always knew that Pat was in good hands, saying Kim took better care of Pat than she could have, calling her a dear angel sent from Heaven. Pat’s sister-in-law Rosie spent Wednesday mornings hanging out with Pat, and Deb said he enjoyed the times with Rosie as much as or more than Rosie enjoyed being with Pat. Kelly from Home Instead always shared great stories and jokes during weekend care, for which Deb is grateful. Deb would also like to thank Preceptor Home Hospice, Marissa, Katie V., Katie, Amy, Kathy, Barb, Christine, Julie, Sammy, and Kris Ñ she can never thank you all enough for your guidance and patience you had for Pat. You truly represent the “care” in caregiving! One of the great guys is Pat’s godson, nephew, and best friend, Troy. As Pat’s Road America chauffeur and sidekick, they shared countless visits full of stories and laughter, and of course “fake” beer! Pat’s goddaughter and niece, Kerri jo, was always there for “Uncle Stubby,” with visits full of hugs and smiles, and sitting with him at night if Deb needed to work late.
Deb would also like to thank Marie Ferris for singing for Pat and sharing her amazing talent with others; Brennan Totten and the Blue Highway Band (Mike Benz and Taylor Fredrick) for their private show on Pat and Deb’s backyard deck; Deacon Mike Koebel for many visits and prayers; Father Tom DeVries for your friendship and returning back to us - God works in mysterious ways; all who prayed for Pat at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg; the Bits N Pieces family, including Floyd and Gracee, Jim, Mike, Troy, Izzy, Mary, Shelley, Teri, Rick, Cassie and Angela, Deb’s four big sisters and brothers who were always just a phone call away. We would also like to thank Pat’s sisters and brothers for all of their support. Thank you for always doing the work and picking up the slack so Deb could spend time with Pat - Love you lots. A special thanks to Matt Zuleger, Nate Derks, and David Streese for always being there to help Deb. Thanks to Mike Fleischman and Andrea Kaehny for going above and beyond to help Deb with paperwork and dropping everything to help.
Pat is survived by his dear wife, Deb, and their fur babies, Blacky, Floyd and Gracee; his brothers and sisters: Terry (Ruth) Bohn, Diane (Alex) Ckonjevic, Ken (Sandy) Bohn, Jeff Bohn, and Mary (Doug) Bilgo; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim (Pam) Schwinn, Darlene Schwinn, Kathy Schwinn, Rosie Schwinn, Patty (Rick) Kocher, John (Kenlyn) Schwinn, and Steve Schwinn; his godmother and aunt, Rita Dwyer; aunts and uncles: Ann Casper, Janice Matenaer, Bob and Carol Matenaer, Mrs. Frankie Fechter, Mrs. Alice Fechter, Mrs. Barb Brickheimer, and Mrs. Maxine Schwinn; godchildren Kerri jo (Bob) Patten, Kim (Tedi) Keceli, and Troy Matenaer; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat will also be missed by his Bits N Pieces family: Floyd and Gracie, Troy, Izzy and Jonathan, Mary Laatsch, Cassie and Max Strasser, Teri Gundrum, Rick Schwartz, Angela Stroik, Shelley Didier Wilkens, Jim Spaeth, Mike Weston, and Barbara McHugh; his Road America family from Corner 14: Rabbit and Beth, Steve and Deb, and Bernie; as well as friends and longtime customers of Bits N Pieces.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Tibbie; his brother Stevie; brothers-in-law Peter and Bud; and special friend Chris Goneau.
Pat’s life will be celebrated during a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 521 Congress St. in Newburg on Saturday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Thomas DeVries and Deacon Michael Koebel presiding. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. Please wear Road America attire in memory of Pat “Stubby.”
Memorials in Pat’s name may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.