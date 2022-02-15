WEST BEND
Paul A. Schneiss
Sept. 2, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2022
Paul A. Schneiss, age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family on Monday, February 7, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1931, to Carl and Norma (nee Priebe) Schneiss and was a lifelong resident of West Bend.
Paul enjoyed his childhood years being raised on the family farm. It is where he learned his work ethic that resulted in a lifetime of providing for his family and helping others. He loved to work and would often whistle or hum while he did. He was a jack-of-all-trades and there is nothing he wouldn’t do or try, no matter the task. He enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout his life including being a farmer, landscaper, policeman, butcher, insurance salesman, car painter, handyman, church elder, wood worker, milk distributor, car parts dealer, factory worker, school board member, business owner, maintenance man, cemetery caretaker and board member. His hobbies were also work-related as he loved to make maple syrup, crafts, wreaths, and deal antiques. He found the most pleasure in serving, helping, and spending time with his family. He was there for all his kids and grandkids projects (no matter how messy), athletics, concerts, holidays, parties, and celebrations.
Paul married Joan Gessner on August 7, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage and family life. Together they built their family legacy and have been truly blessed as it continues to grow and expand. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Joan; children Paula (Dan) Siegmann of Rubicon, Penni (Randy) Wiskirchen, Jeff (Gail) Schneiss, Jay (Kelly) Schneiss, Polly (Paul) Renard, all of West Bend, and Brenda Schneiss Koenings of Campbellsport. He especially enjoyed his 30 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, with four more great-grands expected this year. Although quite a crew, each felt special and loved by their Grandpa Paul.
Paul is survived by his sister Janet Edgar, sisters-in-law Diane (Bill) Richter and Kathy Gessner, brother-in-law Glen Gessner, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Joel, his parents, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law.
A private family funeral service will be held with entombment at Washington County Memorial Park. Additionally, because he was one of the starting families in the ministry of Kettle Moraine Bible Church, his church family will honor him for his 40-plus years of faithful ministry during an upcoming worship service at the church.
The family would like to thank the many helpful caregivers at Preceptors Hospice for their gentle love, kindness, and compassion care shown to Paul and his family. Memorials to Kettle Moraine Bible Church, 500 Lenora Drive, West Bend, WI 53090 or Preceptor Home Health and Hospice, W175-N11117 Stonewood Drive, Germantown, WI 53022 are appreciated.
Dad left us much more than money could buy. He taught us by example how to freely give and lovingly serve the Lord and others with joy in our hearts. For that we will be eternally grateful. We love and miss you, Dad.
