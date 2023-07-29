Paul Alfred Liermann Jr.
January 25, 1936 - July 27, 2023
Paul Alfred Liermann Jr., age 87, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Agrace Hospice. He was born on January 25, 1936, to Paul Sr. and Sadie (nee Bleck) Liermann. Paul married his love, Shirley M. Liermann (nee Truebenbach) on August 25, 1957. They have been lifelong members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Since his retirement, Paul enjoyed fishing, fishing and more fishing. He fished small and big lakes around Minnesota and Wisconsin with a group of friends, who dubbed themselves The Ancient Mariners. He was also an avid model train collector and had an impressive display which he was proud to show everyone. He provided for his family by working in HVAC and retired in 2021 from Thielman and Sons in Hartford.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Laural Haessly of Alamogordo, N.M., and Karen (Cliff) Hall of Janesville; grandchildren, Nicholas (Christi) Haessly of Siren, Katie Haessly (Alex Dickenson) of Nothingham, England, Dakota, Trisha, Olivia, Marty and Elliot Hall of Janeseville; great-grandchildren, Emma, Connor and Evie Haessly and Grace Harris; his sister, Sharon (Ron) Geidel; his sister-in law, Judy (Brian) Harris. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley; his parents; his parents-in-law; siblings Elroy (Harriet) Liermann, Carl (Myrtle) Liermann and Lucille (Orville) Kocher.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church (462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53090) with the Rev. Joseph Fisher presiding. The family will greet people on Wednesday, August 2, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Washington County Humane Society, 3650 Highway 60 Trunk, Slinger, WI 53086.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.