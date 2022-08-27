MAYVILLE
Paul Andrew Thull
July 19, 1942 — Feb. 19, 2022
Paul Andrew Thull, 79, of Mayville, passed away on February 19, 2022 at Autumn Oaks in Slinger.
Paul was born on July 19, 1942, the son of the late John and Alice (nee Otten) Thull.
When he wasn’t working on the farm, Paul enjoyed visiting historic prisons such as Alcatraz. He was also fascinated with trains and loved watching his two favorite movies, “Jaws” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Paul was preceded in death by his parents. Those Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory include his brother, David; two sisters, Sandra and Karen; other relatives and friends.
In honor of Paul’s wishes no funeral services will be held.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home in West Bend has been entrusted with Paul’s care. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.