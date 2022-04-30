HARTFORD
Paul D. Albrecht
April 11, 1982 — April 7, 2022
Paul D. Albrecht, age 39, of Hartford passed away within the love and comfort of his family, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee after a 3-plus-year battle with heart failure.
Paul was born April 11, 1982 in Hartford to Jean A. (nee Klein) and Dennis G. Albrecht. He graduated from Hartford High School, class of 2000. Paul went on to study computer science at UW-Oshkosh, Marian University, and MATC. He enjoyed living in Chicago for several years, working for Spot On as a software engineer. Paul had a soft spot for animals from a young age, especially birds, namely hummingbirds and macaws. He had a blue-and-yellow macaw, “Frenchie,” for nearly 32 years and also a pet cat, “Fry,” whom he loved both dearly. He also enjoyed Legos even as an adult; spending time with his nephews; loved technology; and was a self-proclaimed “foodie.”
Paul is survived by his parents, Jean and Dennis Albrecht; sister, Katie (Shane) Nesheim; nephews, Luke and Cooper; aunts and uncles, Alan (Mary) Klein, Chuck (friend, Kathy Honerbaum) Misky, Sarah Klein, Ron Klein, Joan (friend, Nancy Wilsmann) Klein, Gini (Rick) Nodolf, and Ann (Jack) Meyer. He is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents: Harold and Adeline Albrecht and Alfred and Catherine Klein; aunts and uncles: Marlyn Peper, Pauline Misky, Dick Klein, and Shirley Klein; and cousin Daniel Briesmeister.
A celebration of life for Paul will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. with Fr. Frank Baiocchi officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday, prior to service from 1:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Paul are appreciated to Marsh Haven Nature Center and the Washington County Humane Society in care of Paul’s family.
The Albrecht Family is incredibly thankful for the wonderful cardiac medical team and nursing staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center, especially those on the 9th floor who provided Paul with great care, concern, and friendship.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.