SLINGER
Paul E. Rogers
Paul E. Rogers of Slinger passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the age of 67. He was the beloved husband of Cindy (nee Jaszczyk); loving father of Matthew (fiance Andrea Schulthess) and Jacob. He was the dear son of Judith (the late Stanley); dear brother of Mark (Suzie) and Jane (Steve) Kearney. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) Thursday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, February 11, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger) from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Private interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.