WEST BEND
Paul J. Frings
Sept. 11, 1933 - Feb. 15, 2022
Paul J. Frings, age 88, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Harbor Campus in Port Washington. He was born September 11, 1933 in Barton to William and Mathilda (nee Weber) Frings.
On September 29, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carol M. Schmidt at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
Paul worked for the Wisconsin Electric Company for over 42 years, retiring in 1993. He was a longtime member of Holy Angels Church and was a member of the Fr. Casper Rehrl Council 1964 Knights of Columbus.
Paul is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carol; and 6 children: Linda Strieby, Sue (Dennis) Steinberg, Mary (Gary) DeSmidt, Bonnie (Dan) Meyer, Jacquie (Dave) Sommers and Bill (Kari) Frings. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Private funeral services were held. Memorial donations may be sent to the Fr. Casper Rehrl Council 1964 Knights of Columbus.
Paul’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Harbor Campus in Port Washington and Allay Home and Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.