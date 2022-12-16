HARTFORD
Paul John Spuhler
Sept. 1, 1967 - Dec. 11, 2022
Paul John Spuhler, age 55, of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Paul was born on September 1, 1967, to Burnell and Marie Spuhler of Hartford. His 6 brothers and sisters welcomed him with open arms! As he grew, his smile and zest for life was captivating. His personality and love filled every room. Anyone who got to know Paul was lucky! He touched people deeply and had an infectious smile. His greatest love has always been WWF wrestling, Star Wars, and paging through countless magazines. Paul could tell you anything about any wrestler there ever was. He had a memory like no other - never forgetting anyone he met. Paul also had a great love for music. He was known for his awesome dancing to Michael Jackson’s song “Beat It.” Above all of this, Paul loved spending time with his family any chance he could. He always had stories to tell and smiles to give.
Paul is survived and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters: Mary (Don) Hebbring, Dave Spuhler, Joan (Ken) Weber, Diane (Don) Callies, Mike (Julie) Spuhler and brother-in-law Jim Shea; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Marie and Burnell Spuhler; sister Lori Shea, and sister-in-law Jamie Spuhler.
A celebration of life for Paul will be held on January 21, 2023, at St. Kilian’s Church. Family will greet relatives and friends at St. Kilian’s gathering space from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with Mass to follow. A private interment burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Threshold of West Bend and St. Kilian’s Parish are greatly appreciated.
Paul’s big heart and infectious smile will always live on. You left a special place in all of our hearts.
A special thank-you to the Threshold and Guaranteed Quality Living of Wisconsin group home staff for their loving care for Paul the past 10 years. Also, thank you to the West Bend Fire and EMT for their rapid assistance in caring for Paul.
- I should have hugged you tighter and longer the last time I saw you. -