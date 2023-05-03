WEST BEND
Paul Joseph Ripple
September 11, 1925 - April 28, 2023
Paul Joseph Ripple, 97, of West Bend, was called home to be with his wife, daughter, and their Lord at Cedar Bay West on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Paul was born on September 11, 1925, to the late Gerald and Grace (nee Holmes) Ripple. Paul was united in marriage to Elaine Hildagarde Fischer on September 2, 1950. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2008. Paul served his country in the Army. Paul was one of the original founders of WBKV 1470AM. He was an avid ham radio operator. Paul was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his son, Allan (Andrea) Ripple and son-in-law, Kevin Dwyer; four grandchildren, Evan (Alexis) Ripple, Keara (Kyle) Cavitt, Conor (Kersten) Dwyer, and Colin Dwyer; two great-grandchildren, Xander Brown and Theodore Ripple; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Dwyer; four sisters, Geraldine (John) Heidecker, Janet (Edward) Boppre, Grace (Bob) Streeter, and Helen (Ray) Blaskey.
A private inurnment service will be held later this year.
Memorials sent to Cedar Community would be greatly appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Paul’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.