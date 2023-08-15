FOND DU LAC
Paul Michael Becker
June 19, 1984 - Aug. 10, 2023
Paul Michael Becker, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was born on June 19, 1984, to John and Barbara (nee Blank) Becker. Paul graduated from Slinger High School in 2004. He enjoyed living with his parents and working at the Threshold in West Bend until they moved to Fond du Lac in 2006. Paul moved into a group home in Fond du Lac in February 2018 and lived there until the time of his death. He then enjoyed working at Brooke Industries, Inc., in Fond du Lac and belonging to the ARC and participating in their many activities. Paul’s favorite activities included: time with his family, shopping, movies with mom, knowing TV jingles and trivia.
Paul is a beloved son to John and Barbara Becker; loving brother to Angela (Joseph) Bradley. He will be dearly missed by his family, his many friends at Brooke and at the ARC.
If kindness, gentleness, purity and love could walk among us in human form, it was Paul.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Bernice Blank, Walter and Virginia Becker; aunts Katherine Ceshker and Susan Francis; and uncle Walter Becker.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. A visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, August 20, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Private family interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the ARC (500 N. Park Ave. Fond du Lac, WI 54935), the Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org), and or a memorial tree planted in his name.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.