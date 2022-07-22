WEST BEND
Paul R. Soat
Dec. 30, 1931 - July 20, 2022
Paul R. Soat, 90, of the town of West Bend, passed away on July 20, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.
Paul was born on December 30, 1931, in Waukesha, the son of the late Walter and Sarah (nee Ridley) Soat. On April 15, 1955, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Mueller at First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Waukesha. Paul served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a cook. He was employed for Wisconsin Bell, which eventually became AT&T as a manager of construction for over 30 years. Paul and Barbara were very active through First Evangelical and Reformed Church going on summer trips with the youth group and traveling in general.
Those Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara; his son, Mark (Roberta) Soat; his brother-in-law, Donald (Joan) Mueller; a niece and nephew, Patricia and Karl Koelsch; and other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Patricia Soat and a brother-in-law, Paul (Betty) Mueller.
Paul’s family will greet relatives and friends at Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, on Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
A service for Paul will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. The Rev. Joseph Fisher and Rev. Christopher Raffa will officiate and entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend or Cedar Community Partners in Caring is appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Paul’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.