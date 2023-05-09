HARTFORD
Paul W. Jensen
May 16, 1983 - May 5, 2023
Paul W. Jensen, 39, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.
Paul was born on May 16, 1983, in Milwaukee, the son of Gerald Jensen and Dominique Green. Paul owned and operated Universal Renovations LLC, where he was creative and skilled builder and renovator. Paul loved shooting pool and playing guitar; he was a kind, gentle soul that was loved by many people and left us too soon.
Those Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory include a son, Alex Jensen; his fiancé, Jenny Terry; his mother, Dominique Jensen (Gerald Koehler); five brothers, Gerald Koehler, Kenneth Koehler, David Jensen, Michael Koehler, and Donald (Brittney) Jensen; two nephews, Kane Jensen and David Jensen Jr.; other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Jensen.
VISITATION: Paul’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Paul’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.