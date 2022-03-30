Paul W. Rossmiller, D.D.S.
Jan. 3, 1927 — March 7, 2022
Paul W. Rossmiller, D.D.S., passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the age of 95 with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice “Mickey” Rossmiller (nee Maule); dear dad of Ellen Rossmiller and the late Frederick “Fritz” Rossmiller. Paul is the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, and is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Born in Milwaukee on January 3, 1927, Paul was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Mary Frances Rossmiller. He spent his early years on the east side of Milwaukee. After graduation from Oconomowoc High School, Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Following the war he returned home and was married to his lifetime love, Beatrice “Mickey” Maule of Dousman. He then went on to become a graduate of Marquette School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, and practice dentistry in Richland Center for a short period before opening his own practice in Hartford.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12 p.m.
