Paula Catherine Kutz
Nov. 20, 1934 - July 30, 2023
Paula Catherine Kutz (nee Kohler), 88, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Serenity Villa in Slinger.
She was born on November 20, 1934, in Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Peter and Rosaline (nee Pflum) Kohler. On August 20, 1955, Paula was united in marriage to Frank Kutz at Holy Trinity Church in Kewaskum.
Paula worked for many years at Regal Ware in Kewaskum in the payroll department. In 1986, she started work at Schloemer Law Office in West Bend in the tax department until 2008. Paula enjoyed reading, collecting Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Harley-Davidson books, and books about Brett Favre. She enjoyed spending time up north at their lake home on Big Sand Lake, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s school programs and ballgames.
Those Paula leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Frank Kutz, Jr.; three daughters, Kathy (Butch) Koenig of Phelps, Karolyn (Brad) Schmidt, and Nancy (Scott) Zimdars, both of West Bend; 7 grandchildren, Julie Schaefer of Tukwila, Washington, Jason and Jacci Koenig of West Bend, Jennifer (Danny) Arevalo of Whittier, California, Haley Staples (Joel Trede) of Kewaskum, Alexander and Benjamin Schmidt of West Bend; step-grandson, Jesse (Karina) Koenig of L’Anse, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Alexanderia Schaefer of Redmond, Washington, Jude, Caleb, and Ezra Arevalo of Whittier, California, and Jace and Scarlett Staples of Kewaskum; step great-granddaughter, Akira Koenig of L’Anse, Michigan.
Paula is further survived by her brother, Paul (Ruth) Kohler of West Bend; brother-in-law, Sylvester (Joan) Dettmann; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kutz of West Bend, and Amanda Lohse of Sheboygan; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Dreher; mother-in-law, Lorena Ramel; father-in-law, Frank Kutz, Sr.; stepfather-in-law Herbert Ramel; brothers-in-law, Allen Dreher, Wilbert Kutz, Harold Bath, and Sylvester Lauters; sisters-in-law, Bernadette Dettmann, Irene Lauters, Adeline Bath, and Lillian Kutz; and stepsister-in-law, LaVern Bratz.
VISITATION: Paula’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., Kewaskum from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
MEMORIAL MASS: Memorial Mass for Paula will follow visitation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. with Father Mark Jones officiating the Mass.
The family would like to thank the nurses from TICU Froedtert Wauwatosa. Nurses and staff from Serenity Villa 3 and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Paula’s arrangements. Additional information and tribute wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.