TOWN OF ERIN
Paula Coffey
Dec. 21, 1939 - July 6, 2023
Paula Coffey, age 83, of Erin entered eternal life on Thursday, July 6, 2023, surrounded by her family in Concord.
Paula was born on December 21, 1939, to her parents Alice (nee Weber) and Hugo “Pat” Schwulst.
She was united in marriage to Gerald Coffey on October 4, 1958, where they were happily married for 64 years.
Paula was a proud Erin resident, where she resided since the age of 5. She made sure to never miss the Erin St. Patrick’s Day parade and has attended all 43 parades throughout her life. Paula also enjoyed attending the Monches baseball games, playing cards, puzzles, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Paula would do anything for anybody and would always make sure those around her were taken care of, whether it was her family or those in her community.
Paula is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Coffey; children Linda (Jim) Jones, Donna (Royce) Robbe, Maureen (Joel) Froemming, Terri (Walter) Mitchell; 11 cherished grandchildren; 15 cherished great-grandchildren; and other loved family and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo “Pat” and Alice Schwulst; her two brothers, Frank and Tom Schwulst, as well as other nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Erin Go Bragh Park and or the Monches Recreation Club would be appreciated.
Funeral services for Paula will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta-Monches church, W302 O’Neil Road, Hartland, WI 53029, with Deacon Allen Olsen officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 12:00 p.m until 2:00 p.m.
Committal at St. John’s Cemetery in Monches will follow the service at 3:15 p.m.