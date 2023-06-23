FOND DU LAC
Pearl Rock
Sept. 4, 1934 - June 16, 2023
Pearl K. Rock (nee Kestian) formerly Harasimchuk, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023, at SSM Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in Chicago, IL, to Alexander and Marie Anna Kestian on February 20, 1954. She married Roman Harasimchuk at blessed Sacrament Church in Chicago. She worked at the First National Bank in Chicago, IL. After moving to Wisconsin, she worked at Serigraph in West Bend, and owned and operated the ‘Ice Age Sport Shop’ in New Prospect with her late husband, Roman.
She loved camping with her family, spending time at her camper, fishing, golfing, caring for her pets and talking on the phone with her cousins and friends.
Survivors include her daughter Diane (Steve) Schickert of Campbellsport, Sue (Chris Stokley) Harasimchuk of Fond du Lac; grandchildren Kayle Harasimchuk and Matthew Strauss. Preceding her in death were her husband, Roman; son, Gerard; daughters Joyce and Karen; granddaughter Amy; brother, Jerald; and brother-in-law Leonard. Per her wishes, a private service will be held for the immediate family.
Serving the family is Hartson Funeral Home, Hales Corners. For more information, visit www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.