HARTFORD
Peggy S. Heidenreich
April 24, 1937 - Dec. 21, 2021
Peggy S. Heidenreich, 84, of Hartford, formerly of Mesa, AZ, and Loves Park, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in her daughter’s home, after a short battle with cancer. Born April 24, 1937, in Dante, VA, the daughter of Donald L. and Arwood V. (Frazier) Keith, she was raised in Dante, VA, and graduated from Castlewood High School. After graduating, she moved to Rockford, IL, and began working at Barber Colman Company, until she retired. Peggy met the love of her life, Harry, while working there. They were married on March 15, 1957, and they lived their love story for 59 years.
After retiring, they moved to Mesa to enjoy the warmth and sun year-round. Peggy loved to travel, and she traveled the world with Harry. Peggy enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, baking, and spending time with family. She was proud of and dearly loved her children and grandchildren.
Peggy lost her sight at the age of 79 and decided to move from Mesa to Hartford to live near her daughter. She did not let blindness stop her from living a full life at The Gardens in Hartford, where she was loved by many of the staff. She amazed everyone that met her with her courage and positive attitude. Her huge heart and wicked sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Diana (Dale) Schumacher of Hartford; son, Dan (Vicky) Heidenreich of Machesney Park, IL; grandson, Eric Heidenreich of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Caitlin (fiancé, Zach) of Machesney Park, IL; special nieces, Rhonda (Tony) Stagliano of Monroe, and Kathy (Don) Hanson of Mesa, AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Harry; sister, Katherine Pinson; and brother, James Keith.
Service at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Delehanty Funeral Home, Loves Park, IL, is serving the family. For more information, call 815-633-6010.