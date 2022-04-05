DALLAS
Perry Swenson
May 13, 1943 - March 31, 2022
Perry Swenson of Dallas formerly of Kewaskum and Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022 at Kathy Hospice with his loving family at his side. He was 78 years old. Perry was born in Rice Lake on May 13, 1943, to Lonnie and Carole (Elftman) Swenson.
Perry grew up in Chetek. He met the love of his life, Carol Taylor, in 1961.
They married in 1962, having over 60 years together. Perry worked at Mercury Marine for over 43 years, retiring in 2005. After retirement, they moved back to Dallas. Perry’s happiest times were spent fishing with his children and grandchildren, playing cards and going for long rides in Mom’s Mustang looking for deer (fondly known as deer fishing).
Perry was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Larry Swenson; sister: Rita Pintor; brothers-in-law: Robert and Karl Taylor; sister-in-law: Ruth (Larry) Zingsheim; sister-in-law: Maryann Kappler; grandson: Dustin Swenson; and his beloved dog, Dingo. Perry is survived by his wife: Carol; children: Bob (Shelly) Swenson, Carole (Allen) Hohl, Wayne (Teri) Swenson, Dolly (Pat) Limbach, Angie (Todd) Thull and Kerie (Mike) Kunkel; sister-in-law: Beverly Taylor; brothers-in-law: Ben Kappler, Alec (Karen) Taylor and James Pintor. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Nathan (Lindsey) Swenson, Michael Matthews, John Matthews, William (Sam) Matthews, Michael (Rhiannon) Klotz, Emily (Dan) Smith, Paul (Candace) Klotz, Alex (Meghan) DeSmidt, Danielle (Brett) Leiknes, Niky (David) Clark, Jim (Jackie) Fischer, Matt Limbach, Katie Limbach, Bryce (special friend Kim Firkus) Thull, Michaela Kunkel; 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dallas Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Klefstad officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy Hospice, West Bend are appreciated.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas. For more information, call 715-458-2514.