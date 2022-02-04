HARTFORD
Peter A. Strupp
July 6, 1963 - Feb. 2, 2022
Peter A. Strupp, 85, of Hartford died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford. He was born May 6, 1936 in the Town of West Bend to Isador J. and Cecilia M. (nee Tennies) Strupp and married Elaine V. Walter on July 6, 1963, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Slinger.
After their marriage they lived in West Bend for a short time before settling in the Town of Addison where they raised their family and lived ever since. For 42 years Peter worked at Gehl Company in West Bend. Most of his time at Gehl was spent as a maintenance technician. He also worked part time for Brost Heating & Cooling and Okon Heating & Cooling before and after his retirement from Gehl Company.
Family was everything to Peter, and he so looked forward to time spent together with them. This included never missing a holiday or birthday, annual Strupp family camping trips to Evergreen Campgrounds, annual fishing trips to Canada, numerous excursions with his wife including Alaska, Europe, and many other Wisconsin and Midwest adventures. He also enjoyed his many years of card games and golfing with family and friends.
Peter was skilled in so, so many ways and there was no project that he was not willing to tackle. He was self-taught in almost everything he did, running a successful upholstery and electrical businesses on the side.
Peter was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1955 to 1958. He was a member of the American Legion Post 483 Auxiliary in Allenton.
Peter is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine; 3 children: Steve (Michele) Strupp of Allenton, Sara (Carlos) Pavon of Germantown, and Andy (Michelle) Strupp of Slinger and 8 grandchildren: Luke (Lindsey) Strupp, Lindsay (Ben) Herman, Carlos “Tony” Pavon, Marina Pavon, Joe Pavon, Alec Strupp, Kylie Strupp and Sophia Strupp. He is further survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Huxley, Elliott, Rhett Herman and Harlow Strupp; 6 siblings: Dolores Koenig of West Bend, Janet Fritz of Allenton, Cele Schmidt of Kewaskum, Fred (Elaine) Strupp of West Bend, Mary (Jerry) O’Shea of Newport, WA, and Tom Strupp of Keil, and brothers/sister-in-law: Mark (Karen) Walter, Bob Buch, Sherry Walter; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isador and Cecilia Strupp, and his parents-in-law, Clarence and Ella Walter; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Hembel; brothers-in-law: Vernon Goeden, Marvin Koenig, Marvin Schmidt, Eugene Fritz, Marvin Hembel, John Walter, Richard Keener and sisters-in-law Judy Walter, Carol Strupp, Mary Keener and Rosalie Buch.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, February 7, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Highway 175 Hartford, WI 53027. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, February 7, at the church only from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Committal with military honors for immediate family will be Tuesday, February 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be distributed to Peter’s favorite charities and are appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at the Aurora Medical Center and Hospital in Hartford that so compassionately cared for Peter.
The Shimon Funeral Home in Hartford is serving the family.
Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.