HARTFORD
Peter J. Dietzler
June 30, 1952 — April 1, 2023
Peter J. Dietzler, age 70 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Pete was born June 30, 1952, to Jeanne (nee Schwartz) and Lawrence H. Dietzler. He graduated from Hartford High School, class of 1970. Pete worked for Schwartz Brothers Groceries and Meat Market as a butcher for many years and always gave a homemade hot dog to his nieces and nephews when they stopped in. He enjoyed playing cribbage and cribbage tournaments, sheepshead, and darts. Pete also enjoyed gambling, crossword puzzles, and time spent with family.
Pete is survived by his siblings, Rick (Jane) of West Bend, Tom (Mary), and Charlie (Laurie) Dietzler, both of Hartford; nieces and nephews, Jeff Dietzler, Jill (Jeff) Core, Jake (Kary) Dietzler, Rachel (Justin) Sadowski, and Wendy (Nate) Gresen; great-nieces and great-nephews, Emily and Ella Dietzler, Olivia and Maddie Abel, Megan and Ellie Core, Reese and Frank Dietzler, Joseph and Will Sadowski, and Lorna and Cora Gresen. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian burial for Pete will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Inurnment in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.