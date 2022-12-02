WEST BEND
Peter “Pete” James Bengry
Jan. 11, 1950 – Nov. 29, 2022
Peter "Pete" James. Bengry, age 72 of West Bend, WI passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend with family by his side.
Pete was born January 11, 1950, in Stambaugh, Michigan to Milton and Viola (Larson) Bengry. He married the love of his life, Chris Bengry on February 14, 1995.
Pete worked at the West Bend Company as a truck driver for 30 plus years, had multiple other work adventures, and lastly for Brant’s Lawn Care plowing snow in retirement. He volunteered for the Boltonville Fire Department and the State Park System as Camp Host. Pete had a deep love of the outdoors and was always outside. He had a passion for hunting, camping, biking, and took pride in the maintenance of his beautiful yard and home. His favorite breakfast was cooking bacon on an open fire, and he loved eating pizza especially from Riverside in Iron River, MI. His blood ran green and gold as he was a diehard Packer Fan.
Pete was first a family man and loved spending time with loved ones or lounging in his chair with his constant companion, Rusty. He was truly a man of strength and solid character, laughing often, possessing sound judgment and wisdom, and eagerly willing to help any person in need. He loved tinkering with many woodworking projects and driving his truck “Big Blue”.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Bengry and three children: Sherry (Kurt) Radtke of Fredonia; Kevin (Brittany) Schmidt of West Bend, WI; and Karen (Jim) Rupnow of Jackson, WI and his three grandchildren: Haley, Mia, and Ava who loved their Papa very much. He is further survived by his siblings: Janet Wales, Karen Bialik, Marian (Patrick) Carlotto, Jerry (Nancy) Bengry; his mother-in-law Margaret Janzer; sisters-in-law Shirley (Dale) Tuttle, Sharon (Roger) Herther, and Janice Bath; his friend/ex-wife Nancy (Steve) Gross; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Bengry; brother, Robert; brother-in-law, Lesley; and brother-in-law Dennis.
Gratitude is expressed to the nurses and care providers at Aurora Health Center, Grafton and Kathy Hospice, West Bend for the care and services they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations are sincerely appreciated for the Pete Bengry Memorial GoFundme (link here or search by name on Facebook) to support the families with expenses.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00p.m. until time of Sharing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5 at the Phillip Funeral Homes in West Bend, WI.
Our hero and warrior, may he enjoy endless summers, drinking Miller High Life, and cooking bacon on the fire.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com