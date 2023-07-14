HARTLAND
Philip D. Storrs
Sept. 23, 1937 - July 6, 2023
Philip D. Storrs (‘Flip’) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the age of 85.
Born on September 23, 1937, in Eau Claire, he was the son of George D. Storrs and Mildred Keegan Storrs. After graduating from Eau Claire Senior High School, Flip joined the US Army and was stationed in Sampigny, France from 1954 to 1958. After returning to Eau Claire, Flip was one of the founding members of the Ski Sprites Water Ski Show based in Eau Claire in 1960 and met the love of his life, Marilyn Sneen, and was married in June of 1961.
Although Flip’s career moved him to several locations, his love was always visiting the ‘cottage’ with family in Sarona, both when he was a child and as a loving father. He also enjoyed staying in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as ‘snowbirds’ during his retired years. Flip’s love was to always be ‘on the lake’ and ‘on the ocean.’
He is survived by his daughter Tami (Roger) Sizemore, daughter Amy (Tom) Blanton, son Steve (Amy) Storrs, son-in-law Page Johnson, and grandchildren Tabitha, Bryan, Cody, Brittany, Jamie, LP, Corbin, Shane, Jacob and Nicholas. Flip was also proud of his 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marilyn A. Storrs; dear daughter Vicki L. Johnson and brothers George and John (Bud).
‘The lake has called, I must go.’
The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.