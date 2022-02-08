Philip James Burkhardt, 45
December 29, 1976 - January 31, 2022
Philip James Burkhardt of West Bend died unexpectedly on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 29, 1976, to David and Nancy (nee Meyer) Burkhardt. Philip was a graduate of Grafton High School and later attended UW-Oshkosh.
Philip worked in manufacturing where he made many wonderful friends. With them, he enjoyed many sports such as baseball, disc golf, bowling and of course watching the Brewers and Packers. Phil was also a movie buff and enjoyed baking and some woodworking.
Phil remains in the hearts of his parents, David and Nancy of Grafton; brother, Christopher (Heather) Burkhardt of Brookfield, and sister, Lori Burkhardt of Brookfield; niece Addison Burkhardt; nephew Andrew Burkhardt; aunts and uncles: Jeanne Miscikowski, Janice (James) Fitzgerald, Judy Becker, Jill (Bill Vornsand) Burkhardt, Nancy (Peter) Samster, Rick (Virginia) Meyer, Debra (Thomas) Pett, David Meyer; great cousins and many long-lasting and devoted friends.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012. There will be a memorial service immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.