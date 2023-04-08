WEST BEND
Phillip R. Zuba
October 3, 1950 — April 3, 2023
Phillip R. Zuba of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice at the age of 72 years. He was born October 3, 1950, in Milwaukee to the late Harry, Sr. and Lucy (nee Gurlik) Zuba.
For many years, he worked for J& J Trucking. He later moved to West Bend after meeting his future wife, Kathy. He then worked at the West Bend Company. On December 30, 1994, he was united in marriage to Katherine Vorpahl at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
After retiring from the West Bend Company, he worked part-time for Clothes Clinic before retiring for good in early 2020. For many years in between his fulltime jobs, he worked with Kathy’s dad, Bill Vorpahl, as a painter.
As an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan, Phil enjoyed watching games, even though he was a closeted Chicago Cubs fan as well.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy; siblings Helen Zuba, Harry Zuba, Lucy Cramer and Susie (Bruce) Sharlein; a special godson, Richard Sharlein; his mother-in-law, Agnes Vorpahl; brothers- and sisters-in-law Sylvia Zuba, Curt (Marie) Vorpahl and David (Marsha) Vorpahl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters Mary (Alex) Nowak and Marge Magerowski (Jim Bublitz), 3 brothers Edward, Raymond and Alex; his father-in-law, William Vorpahl; 2 brothers-in-law Jerry Cramer and Steven Vorpahl; and 1 infant sister-in-law, Anne Vorpahl. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may give a memorial to The Kathy Hospice or the National Kidney Foundation.
Phil’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Kathy Hospice for their incredible care and also a special thank-you to Rick and Linda Goeden for their friendship and support.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.