TOWN OF RICHFIELD
Phillip Victor Middleton
Dec. 1, 1938 - March 8, 2022
Phillip Victor Middleton, Town of Richfield, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 1, 1938, in Madison, the son of the late Ferdinand and Joyce (Myers) Middleton.
Phil was a jack-of-all trades. You could put any tool in his hand, and he would know what to do with it. He worked as a mechanic, carpet installer, tool salesman, and a carpenter. He could build anything from a gun cabinet to a home. Phil loved to travel around the U.S. collecting interesting rocks and materials that he would use to build his home. His favorite place to visit was Florida. Phil was not blessed with grandchildren, so he had cats and dogs running around the house to fill his heart with joy.
Phillip married Barbara 'Barb' (Mayer) on September 6, 1992, on the land they bought together and in the gazebo he built. It started out as a rainy day, but as the time neared for them to say their nuptials it had stopped raining and eventually the sun came out. It was a beautiful day!
Phil is survived by his wife, Barb, and two daughters: Lori (Robert) Cappelletti, Woodinville, WA, and Michelle (Christopher) Kandler, Appleton. Phil is also survived by three siblings, Barb's brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; his parents; and Barb's parents. Howard and Anny Mayer.
His celebration of life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with military service starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Folk Song Farm, 4811 Pioneer Road, Richfield, WI 53076. Phillip Funeral Home is assisting. For more information, call 262-338-2050. Food and drinks will be catered in. Phillip will be cremated.
On Phil's behalf donations are welcome to the American Legion who would provide life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans and their families around the world. As Phil was a veteran of the Vietnam War, he would be proud to be able to assist his fellow veterans anyway he could.
Barb and Michelle want to thank the many special nurses and care givers from Preceptor Hospital and Home Health Hospice for their patience and loving care of Phillip.
We love you!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.