WEST BEND
Polly Sprinkmann Rosenheimer
Sept. 8, 1933 - June 12, 2023
Polly Sprinkmann Rosenheimer (Hauske), 89, passed away June 12, 2023 at Cedar Community in West Bend.
Polly was born September 8, 1933 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Alfred and Phoebe Hauske. Polly grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee University School. She was a member of the West Bend Country Club and the Cedar Lake Yacht Club.
Polly married Ernest (Bud) Sprinkmann Jr. and made their home on Big Cedar Lake, where they had three daughters. After the early passing of Bud, Polly married Lehman Rosenheimer, enjoying many years together. Lem was a skilled pilot, Polly earned her license and enjoyed being Lem’s co-pilot and navigator on their flying adventures across the United States. She also enjoyed boating, skiing, golf and tennis.
Polly is survived by her sister Nancy (the late McKay) Seaton and her brother Thomas (Anita) Hauske. She is further survived by her three daughters Julie Rhodes, Jill Caritas, and Jennifer Fauerbacher; grandchildren Steven Rhodes, Kelsey and Grant Fauerbacher, and great-grandson Julian Rhodes; stepchildren Julie Rosenheimer, Heidi (Ross) Anderson, Robert (Karen) Rosenheimer, Lay (the late Diane) Rosenheimer, Mimi (Andy) Reid; step-grandchildren, Peter (Emily) Anderson, Nicholas (Melissa) Anderson, Benjamin Anderson, and Matthew Rosenheimer, along with six step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Polly was preceded in death by her husbands Ernest and Lehman; by her brother, Philip Hauske; and by her sister, Rosemary (William) Sprinkmann.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude and thanks for the heartfelt and tender care Polly received at the Cottages at Cedar Community.
Following a private burial, a celebration of Polly’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Polly's arrangements.