THERESA
Priscilla J. Toellner
August 9, 1941 - July 21, 2022
Priscilla J. Toellner (nee Dietenberger), age 80, of Theresa passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at SSM Health Hospital in Monroe, WI.
Priscilla was born August 9, 1941, to Pearl (nee Landowski) and Simon J. Dietenberger in Hartford. She was united in marriage to Melvin L. Toellner Jr. on November 9, 1999.
Priscilla is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Melvin; stepchildren, Tonya Toellner Miller, Luann (Mike) Emmer, Heather Toellner, Sheila (Greg) Hein, and step-daughter-in-law, Amanda Klemme; dear siblings, Barbara Moritz of West Bend, Patricia (Ralph) Puestow of Nevis, Minnesota, Simon “Butch” Dietenberger of Fond du Lac, and Gary (Kim) Dietenberger of Hartford; dear siblings-in-law, Charles (Delfina) Toellner of Mission, Texas, Thomas (Debbie) Toellner, Cathy Toellner, Dennis (Gail) Toellner, and David (Lola) Toellner, all of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Simon Dietenberger; stepson, Joshua E. Klemme; sisters, (infant) Mary Dietenberger and Connie N. Bonde; sisters-in-law, Cheri and Janis Dietenberger; brothers-in-law, Dennis W. Brown Sr., Lloyd J. Moritz nephews, Christopher M. Brown and Eric Dietenberger; infant niece, Mary Moritz; parents-in-law, Melvin L. Sr. and Grace Toellner; and brothers-in-law, Steven, and Alan W. Toellner.
Funeral services for Priscilla will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow services at St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.